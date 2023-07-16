Raksha Bandhan to Diwali-7 popular upcoming Indian festivals

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular upcoming Indian festivals celebrated across the country:
This is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers, sisters. Sisters tie a sacred thread called a "rakhi" around their brothers' wrists, symbolizing love and protection.
Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, an important deity in Hinduism. Devotees fast, sing devotional songs, and enact Krishna's childhood stories.
Kerala's harvest festival showcases its culture and traditions. It includes feasts, boat races, floral arrangements, traditional dances, and King Mahabali's narrative.
Hindus commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha. It involves installing Ganesha idols, prayers, singing, and processions at homes and public locations.
Hindu celebration honouring Durga. It incorporates fasting, dancing, and traditional music. Durga Puja, a massive festival in West Bengal and many parts of India.
Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a major Hindu holiday. Lamps, fireworks, presents, and feasting honour the triumph of light over darkness. October–November is Diwali season.
Hindu wives celebrate this occasion for their husbands' health and longevity. Women fast from daybreak until moonrise.