Lifestyle

Raksha Bandhan to Diwali-7 popular upcoming Indian festivals

Here are seven popular upcoming Indian festivals celebrated across the country:

Image credits: Getty

Raksha Bandhan

This is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers, sisters. Sisters tie a sacred thread called a "rakhi" around their brothers' wrists, symbolizing love and protection. 

Image credits: Getty

Janmashtami

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, an important deity in Hinduism. Devotees fast, sing devotional songs, and enact Krishna's childhood stories. 

Image credits: Getty

Onam

Kerala's harvest festival showcases its culture and traditions. It includes feasts, boat races, floral arrangements, traditional dances, and King Mahabali's narrative.

Image credits: Getty

Ganesh Chaturthi

Hindus commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha. It involves installing Ganesha idols, prayers, singing, and processions at homes and public locations. 

Image credits: Getty

Navaratri/Durga Puja

Hindu celebration honouring Durga. It incorporates fasting, dancing, and traditional music. Durga Puja, a massive festival in West Bengal and many parts of India.

Image credits: Getty

Diwali

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a major Hindu holiday. Lamps, fireworks, presents, and feasting honour the triumph of light over darkness. October–November is Diwali season.
 

Image credits: Getty

Karva Chauth

Hindu wives celebrate this occasion for their husbands' health and longevity. Women fast from daybreak until moonrise.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One