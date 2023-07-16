Hummus to Shawarma: 7 delicious Middle Eastern dishes popular in India

Lifestyle
Hummus, a creamy chickpea dip blended with tahini, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice, has taken Indian tables by storm.
Thinly sliced marinated meat is slowly cooked on a vertical rotisserie, resulting in succulent and flavorful strips; served in pita bread with pickles.
These deep-fried balls or patties are made from ground chickpeas or fava beans mixed with herbs and spices.
Whether it's succulent Seekh Kebabs or melt-in-your-mouth Shish Kebabs, Indian diners relish these grilled and skewered meat delights.
Layers of thin, flaky pastry filled with nuts and sweetened with honey or syrup create a divine dessert that Indians have come to adore.
In India, this fragrant coffee is served in traditional small cups, along with dates or sweet treats, during social gatherings and special occasions.
Made with finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, bulgur wheat, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil, Tabouli offers a burst of fresh flavors and nutritional goodness.