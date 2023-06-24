Lifestyle

Masala Makhana to Granola Bars: 7 guilt free snacking at work

Masala Makhana

Spiced roasted makhanas with ghee, chaat masala, black pepper, chilli powder, and a hint of honey make for a great snack

 

Lemon Pepper Corn

Corn seasoned with lemon juice and black pepper, without butter and a pinch of salt is great for the taste buds as well as the health

 

Phaldari Chaat

Homemade fruit chaat with chaat masala, green chillies, chutneys, and curd makes for a tangy snack.

Sprout Salad

Crunchy bean sprouts with fresh cucumbers and carrots, offers a nutritious salad option.

 

Vegetable Idli

Idlies added with vegetables offer a healthier option without the need to put high calorie chutneys and sauces.

 

Trail Mix

A mix of nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and granola makes for a wholesome snacking option

 

Granola Bar

Packed with nutrition, energy, and delightful flavors, these homemade granola bars are the perfect snack to keep you energized and satisfied during office hours

 

