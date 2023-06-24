Masala Makhana to Granola Bars: 7 guilt free snacking at work

Lifestyle
Indulge in guilt-free snacking at work with these 7 low-calorie options. From masala Makhana to granola bars, keep cravings at bay and nourish your body throughout the day
Spiced roasted makhanas with ghee, chaat masala, black pepper, chilli powder, and a hint of honey make for a great snack
Corn seasoned with lemon juice and black pepper, without butter and a pinch of salt is great for the taste buds as well as the health
Homemade fruit chaat with chaat masala, green chillies, chutneys, and curd makes for a tangy snack.
Crunchy bean sprouts with fresh cucumbers and carrots, offers a nutritious salad option.
Idlies added with vegetables offer a healthier option without the need to put high calorie chutneys and sauces.
A mix of nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and granola makes for a wholesome snacking option
Packed with nutrition, energy, and delightful flavors, these homemade granola bars are the perfect snack to keep you energized and satisfied during office hours