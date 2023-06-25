Lifestyle

How to become the most interesting person in a room?

Want to be someone everyone loves at a party or a gathering? Just a simple smile to being genuine, follow these tips to attract people’s attention.

Image credits: Pexel

Enter the room with a smile

Psychologists call it the ‘expressivity halo’. People tend to trust a person who is smiling more than someone who is frowning or has a neutral expression on their face.

Image credits: Pexel

Make eye contact

During a conversation at an office party, make eye contact with the person you are speaking to. This makes them feel like the most important person in the room.

Image credits: Pexel

Be a good listener

People love to talk about themselves. Show a genuine interest in other people’s stories and you’ll be the life of the party.

Image credits: Pexel

Give sincere compliments

A compliment is the equivalent to a ‘like’ on Instagram in a face-to-face conversation. Genuine compliments go a long way toward pacifying their insecurities.

Image credits: Pexel

Have three good stories

People are generally more interested in stories about people rather than things. Having three good stories on hand that reliably entertain, inform, or engage.

Image credits: Pexel

Charisma

Laugh. Smile. Be passionate. Gesture. Modulate your voice. Don't just sweat the words. It brings charisma to your words.

Image credits: Pexel
