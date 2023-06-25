How to become the most interesting person in a room?

Lifestyle
Want to be someone everyone loves at a party or a gathering? Just a simple smile to being genuine, follow these tips to attract people’s attention.
Psychologists call it the ‘expressivity halo’. People tend to trust a person who is smiling more than someone who is frowning or has a neutral expression on their face.
During a conversation at an office party, make eye contact with the person you are speaking to. This makes them feel like the most important person in the room.
People love to talk about themselves. Show a genuine interest in other people’s stories and you’ll be the life of the party.
A compliment is the equivalent to a ‘like’ on Instagram in a face-to-face conversation. Genuine compliments go a long way toward pacifying their insecurities.
People are generally more interested in stories about people rather than things. Having three good stories on hand that reliably entertain, inform, or engage.
Laugh. Smile. Be passionate. Gesture. Modulate your voice. Don't just sweat the words. It brings charisma to your words.