Love Aloo? Here are 8 spicy pakoras for Mumbai monsoons

Aloo pakora, made with potatoes, spices and gram flour, is served with green chutney. Here are 8 pakoras perfect for enjoying the Mumbai monsoons.

Pyaz Pakora

Pyaz pakora is a popular staple snack in Mumbai monsoons served with cutting chai and green chutney.

Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora is a snack that needs chicken, gram flour, spices, and salt to make and is served with green chutney and sauce in monsoons with steaming chai.

Moong Dal Pakora

Moong dal pakora with pudina (mint) chutney is a love affair you can benefit from in this Mumbai monsoon.

Bread Pakora

Bread Pakora during the Mumbai monsoon is a tasty snack that uses vegetable stuffing, butter, and spices with bread for binding.

Mirchi Pakora

Big mirchis are slit and stuffed with aloo filling that includes spices, dry mango powder, saunf and other masalas. Mirchi Pakora is a popular monsoon snack enjoyed with chai.

Palak Pakora

It combines palak (spinach) with gram flour, spices, and besan and is a must-have popular monsoon snack of Mumbai enjoyed with a cup of steaming adrakh ki chai.

Paneer Pakora

An all-time favourite snack, paneer pakora, is enjoyed in monsoons with a cup of hot chai with drizzling rain to give you company.

