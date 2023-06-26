Lifestyle

Love coffee? 7 steps to make perfect cup

Want to make the perfect filter coffee? Know the correct measurements and the right way to brew coffee.

Image credits: Pexel

Measure

The standard ratio is approximately 2 tablespoons of coffee per 6 ounces of water. Don’t be afraid to add a few extra beans to be on the safe side.

Image credits: Pexel

Grind

Go for a finer roast if you want a sweeter cup of coffee, or a coarser grind if you’re aiming for a satisfying, weighty bitter.

Image credits: Pexel

Boil and Pour Water

Let the water sit off from the boil for about 30 seconds before immersing your coffee grounds in the filter. Saturate the grounds evenly with a smooth, steady pour.

Image credits: Pexel

Soak and Stir

Let the grounds absorb the water for approximately 30 seconds before stirring. Stir gently with the back of a spoon on the top layer of the filter.

Image credits: Pexel

Brew

Let the water extract from the grounds for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Less will make your coffee too sweet and more will make it too bitter.

Image credits: Pexel

Plunge

Just a simple, even push-through of the filter down to the bottom is enough. If you try too hard your coffee will splash.

Image credits: Pexel

Present

The flavor notes of your coffee will change as the cup cools. If at first, you’re not tasting what was intended, let it continue to set up.

Image credits: Pexel
