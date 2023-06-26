Love coffee? 7 steps to make perfect cup

Lifestyle
Want to make the perfect filter coffee? Know the correct measurements and the right way to brew coffee.
The standard ratio is approximately 2 tablespoons of coffee per 6 ounces of water. Don’t be afraid to add a few extra beans to be on the safe side.
Go for a finer roast if you want a sweeter cup of coffee, or a coarser grind if you’re aiming for a satisfying, weighty bitter.
Let the water sit off from the boil for about 30 seconds before immersing your coffee grounds in the filter. Saturate the grounds evenly with a smooth, steady pour.
Let the grounds absorb the water for approximately 30 seconds before stirring. Stir gently with the back of a spoon on the top layer of the filter.
Let the water extract from the grounds for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Less will make your coffee too sweet and more will make it too bitter.
Just a simple, even push-through of the filter down to the bottom is enough. If you try too hard your coffee will splash.
The flavor notes of your coffee will change as the cup cools. If at first, you’re not tasting what was intended, let it continue to set up.