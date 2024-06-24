Why do we feel sleepy post lunch? It is not the food, read truth here

Lifestyle
Have you ever been so exhausted after lunch that you just wanted to take a nap?
It happens to all of us and that's tempting to assume that's just because we ate so much, but there's more to it.
Our bodies follow a natural circadian rhythm, a 24-hour cycle that governs our sleep-wake rhythms.
Afternoon sleepiness is often caused by a natural drop in awareness, which happens between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM.
This dip is part of our internal biological clock and indicates a period of lower wakefulness.
When we eat, our bodies direct energy to the digestive system, which breaks down food.
This procedure necessitates increased blood flow to the digestive organs, causing a transient decrease in blood supply to the brain.
The shift of resources might cause sensations of lethargy and drowsiness.