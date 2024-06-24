 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Why do we feel sleepy post lunch? It is not the food, read truth here

Sleepy post lunch?

Have you ever been so exhausted after lunch that you just wanted to take a nap? 

The reason

It happens to all of us and that's tempting to assume that's just because we ate so much, but there's more to it.

Biological rhythms

Our bodies follow a natural circadian rhythm, a 24-hour cycle that governs our sleep-wake rhythms.

Afternoon sleepiness is often caused by a natural drop in awareness, which happens between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

This dip is part of our internal biological clock and indicates a period of lower wakefulness.

Digestion and blood flow

When we eat, our bodies direct energy to the digestive system, which breaks down food. 

This procedure necessitates increased blood flow to the digestive organs, causing a transient decrease in blood supply to the brain. 

The shift of resources might cause sensations of lethargy and drowsiness.

