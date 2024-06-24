 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Pesto sauce: 7 steps to make the perfect dressing at home

Pesto sauce, a classic Italian condiment bursting with fresh basil, garlic, and nuts, adds a vibrant and flavorful touch to dishes, perfect for enhancing any meal

Image credits: Pixabay

Gather ingredients

Fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan, olive oil, salt, and lemon juice are the ingredients required to make the perfect pesto sauce

Image credits: Pixabay

Toast pine nuts

Lightly toast pine nuts in a pan until golden brown for a nutty flavor

Image credits: Pixabay

Blend basil & garlic

Combine basil, garlic, and a pinch of salt in a food processor until finely chopped

Image credits: Pixabay

Add pine nuts & cheese

Gradually add toasted pine nuts and grated Parmesan while blending

Image credits: Pixabay

Drizzle in olive oil

Slowly pour olive oil into the mixture to emulsify and create a smooth consistency

Image credits: Pixabay

Adjust seasoning

Taste and adjust with salt, pepper, or lemon juice for balance

Image credits: Pixabay

Serve or store

Use immediately or store in a sealed container with a layer of olive oil on top in the fridge

Image credits: Pixabay
