Pesto sauce: 7 steps to make the perfect dressing at home

Pesto sauce, a classic Italian condiment bursting with fresh basil, garlic, and nuts, adds a vibrant and flavorful touch to dishes, perfect for enhancing any meal
Fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan, olive oil, salt, and lemon juice are the ingredients required to make the perfect pesto sauce
Lightly toast pine nuts in a pan until golden brown for a nutty flavor
Combine basil, garlic, and a pinch of salt in a food processor until finely chopped
Gradually add toasted pine nuts and grated Parmesan while blending
Slowly pour olive oil into the mixture to emulsify and create a smooth consistency
Taste and adjust with salt, pepper, or lemon juice for balance
Use immediately or store in a sealed container with a layer of olive oil on top in the fridge