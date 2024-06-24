 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Mars' moon Phobos called a 'Space Potato'? Here's WHY

Phobos, Mars' larger moon, is dubbed the 'Space Potato' due to its irregular, lumpy shape. Its weak gravity and slow descent towards Mars make it a celestial oddity worth exploring

Size and Shape

Phobos, Mars' moon, measures just 17 x 14 x 11 miles (27 x 22 x 18 km). Its gravity is too weak to form spherical shape, resulting in lumpy, irregular appearance to a potato

Gravity Effects

Llimited gravitational pull of Phobos prevents it from achieving rounded shape like Earth's Moon. Instead, its uneven, rugged surface contributes to its nickname, Space potato

Lumpy Appearance

Phobos' surface is marked by numerous craters, grooves, further enhancing its irregular, potato-like look. This distinctive, non-spherical shape is a key reason for its nickname.
 

Irregular Dimensions

Varied dimensions of Phobos, being significantly longer in one direction, emphasize its potato-like shape. This irregularity makes it stand out among spherical celestial bodies.
 

Low Density

Phobos' low density and porous structure add to its lumpy, uneven form. These characteristics make it resemble a potato more than a typical moon, supporting its quirky nickname.
 

Comparisons to Potatoes

The comparison to potato highlights Phobos' unique shape in solar system. Unlike spherical moons, Phobos' irregular form is easily likened to common, lumpy appearance of a potato.
 

Orbital Decay

Phobos is slowly spiraling towards Mars, moving 1.8 meters closer each century. In about 50 million years, it may crash into Mars or break into a ring like Saturn, Jupiter
 

