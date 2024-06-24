Mars' moon Phobos called a 'Space Potato'? Here's WHY

Lifestyle
Phobos, Mars' larger moon, is dubbed the 'Space Potato' due to its irregular, lumpy shape. Its weak gravity and slow descent towards Mars make it a celestial oddity worth exploring
Phobos, Mars' moon, measures just 17 x 14 x 11 miles (27 x 22 x 18 km). Its gravity is too weak to form spherical shape, resulting in lumpy, irregular appearance to a potato
Phobos' surface is marked by numerous craters, grooves, further enhancing its irregular, potato-like look. This distinctive, non-spherical shape is a key reason for its nickname.
Phobos is slowly spiraling towards Mars, moving 1.8 meters closer each century. In about 50 million years, it may crash into Mars or break into a ring like Saturn, Jupiter