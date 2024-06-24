Lifestyle

LADIES! Netmeg to your period pain rescue, here's how it can help

What is netmeg

Nutmeg, a widely used spice, has shown to be a game changer for women who have tried it.

Menstrual pain relief

Nutmeg's anti-inflammatory qualities can aid with menstruation discomfort. It also controls the menstrual cycle by harmonizing hormones.

Menstrual pain relief

Nutmeg is also a fantastic treatment for insomnia because it has natural sedative effects that help you fall asleep. 

Menstrual pain relief

A pinch of nutmeg powder mixed with warm milk before bedtime boosts sleep quality.

Menstrual pain relief

Nutmeg is very high in digestive qualities and relieves symptoms of flatulence and indigestion. 

Menstrual pain relief

It also helps to reduce nausea, and nutmeg's anti-inflammatory characteristics make it an effective home cure for stomach ulcers.

