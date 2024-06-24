LADIES! Netmeg to your period pain rescue, here's how it can help

Lifestyle
Nutmeg, a widely used spice, has shown to be a game changer for women who have tried it.
Nutmeg's anti-inflammatory qualities can aid with menstruation discomfort. It also controls the menstrual cycle by harmonizing hormones.
Nutmeg is also a fantastic treatment for insomnia because it has natural sedative effects that help you fall asleep.
A pinch of nutmeg powder mixed with warm milk before bedtime boosts sleep quality.
Nutmeg is very high in digestive qualities and relieves symptoms of flatulence and indigestion.
It also helps to reduce nausea, and nutmeg's anti-inflammatory characteristics make it an effective home cure for stomach ulcers.