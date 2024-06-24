Pineapple to Papaya: 7 fruits you should not eat empty stomach

Lifestyle
Explore the effects of consuming fruits on an empty stomach. Learn about seven fruits that may cause digestive discomfort and how to enjoy them for optimal health
Watermelon has a high water content and can cause digestive upset if eaten on an empty stomach, leading to bloating or discomfort
Citrus fruits are highly acidic and can cause acid reflux or heartburn, especially when consumed on an empty stomach
While bananas are generally easy to digest, some people may experience bloating if they eat them on an empty stomach, especially if they are unripe
They are acidic and can cause stomach discomfort if eaten on an empty stomach, especially for people prone to acid reflux
Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that can cause digestive issues and discomfort if consumed on an empty stomach
Similar to pineapple, papaya contains enzymes (papain) that may cause digestive upset or nausea if eaten on an empty stomach
Apples are generally fine for most people, but some may experience bloating or discomfort due to their high fiber content, especially if eaten on an empty stomach