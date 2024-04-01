Why do athletes eat bananas between their games?

Lifestyle
Bananas are a quick source of energy as they are rich in natural sugar. They can help athletes replenish glycogen stores and maintain energy levels during intense physical activity
Bananas contain electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, and sodium, which are lost through sweat during exercise. Bananas help restore and prevent dehydration and muscle cramps.
Bananas are a natural source of potassium, which helps regulate muscle contractions, reduces the risk of cramping, and supports muscle recovery after exercise.
Eating a banana between games can help athletes maintain optimal digestive function and prevent gastrointestinal discomfort during physical activity.
Bananas have vitamin C and manganese, which help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Eating bananas between games may support overall health and immune function.
Athletes can easily carry bananas with them to games or practices and consume them quickly for a boost of energy and nutrition.