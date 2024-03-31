Lifestyle

Orange peel magic: 7 lesser-known benefits that will amaze you

1. Rich in Nutrients:

Orange peels are loaded with essential nutrients like vitamins C, A, and B-complex, as well as minerals such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

2. Digestive Aid:

Contain dietary fiber and enzymes that promote healthy digestion and relieve digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Consuming it can aid in digestion.

3. Skin Health:

Using orange peel powder or infused oils in skincare routines can help combat acne, reduce blemishes, and rejuvenate dull skin.

4. Dental Health:

Can help fight oral bacteria and prevent issues like plaque buildup and bad breath. Chewing on dried orange peels or using peel-infused mouthwashes can promote oral hygiene.

5. Household Cleaner:

The natural acidity and citrus oils in orange peels make them effective natural cleaners for removing grease, stains, and odors from surfaces.

6. Pest Repellent:

Placing orange peels in problem areas or using orange peel extracts in homemade repellents can help keep unwanted pests at bay.

7. Weight Management:

Consuming orange peels as part of a balanced diet can support healthy weight loss and prevent overeating.

