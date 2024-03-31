Orange peel magic: 7 lesser-known benefits that will amaze you

Lifestyle
Orange peels are loaded with essential nutrients like vitamins C, A, and B-complex, as well as minerals such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
Contain dietary fiber and enzymes that promote healthy digestion and relieve digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Consuming it can aid in digestion.
Using orange peel powder or infused oils in skincare routines can help combat acne, reduce blemishes, and rejuvenate dull skin.
Can help fight oral bacteria and prevent issues like plaque buildup and bad breath. Chewing on dried orange peels or using peel-infused mouthwashes can promote oral hygiene.
The natural acidity and citrus oils in orange peels make them effective natural cleaners for removing grease, stains, and odors from surfaces.
Placing orange peels in problem areas or using orange peel extracts in homemade repellents can help keep unwanted pests at bay.
Consuming orange peels as part of a balanced diet can support healthy weight loss and prevent overeating.