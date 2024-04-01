Lifestyle

Gold Price falls on April 01: Check 22/24 carat rates in your city

Gold Price Today In India: On April 1, 2024, gold prices in India fluctuated, but the basic pricing for 10 grams was maintained at Rs 68,000.

A thorough market analysis revealed that the average price for 10 grammes of 24-carat gold was roughly Rs 68,440, while 22-carat gold was around Rs 62,740.

Gold Rate Today In Delhi

As of April 1, 2024, 10 grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 62,890 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold Rs 68,590 in Delhi.

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, while the amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 68,440.

Gold Rate Today In Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,790, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 68,490.

Gold Rate Today In Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 68,440.

Gold Rate Today In Chennai

In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,690, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 69,480.

Gold Rate Today In Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 68,440.

Gold Rate Today In Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 68,440.

