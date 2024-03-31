Lifestyle
Opt for cleansers containing salicylic acid or tea tree oil to effectively unclog pores and control sebum production.
Choose oil-free or non-comedogenic skincare products, including moisturizers, sunscreens, and makeup, to prevent pore blockage and reduce shine.
Opt for chemical exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to gently remove excess oil and promote cell turnover.
Choose lightweight, oil-free moisturizers that provide hydration without adding extra shine. Look for gel or water-based formulas that absorb quickly into the skin.
Keep oil-absorbing sheets or blotting papers on hand to quickly blot away excess oil. Gently press the sheets onto oily areas, such as the forehead, nose, and chin.
Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day. Choose lightweight sunscreens that won't clog pores or feel greas
Stick to lukewarm water when cleansing your face and body to avoid drying out the skin and triggering excess oiliness.