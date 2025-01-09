Why cumin water is great for weight loss on an empty stomach

Lifestyle
Cumin found in the kitchen not only enhances the taste of food but is also a boon for health. The vitamin-C, calcium, iron, and antioxidants present in it keep the body healthy.
Thymol present in cumin improves digestion. Problems like gas, indigestion, constipation, and acidity are cured.
Cumin water boosts metabolism. Calories are burned faster and hunger is controlled. Rich in fiber, this remedy is effective in weight loss.
The anti-inflammatory properties present in cumin reduce body swelling. Provides relief from arthritis and other pains.
Cumin water increases insulin sensitivity. This remedy helps in controlling blood sugar levels for diabetic patients.
Potassium-rich cumin water controls blood pressure. It helps in reducing bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol. Regular consumption improves heart health.
Soak 1 teaspoon of cumin in water overnight. Boil it on low flame in the morning. Filter and drink when lukewarm.
Do not consume cumin water excessively. Consult a doctor if you have any kind of allergy.
