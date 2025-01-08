THIS is India's CLEANEST river; it's not Ganga or Kaveri

Lifestyle
Indian rivers are not only a source of agriculture and water supply but are also considered highly important from a religious and cultural point of view
The level of river pollution in India is increasing, which is polluting the river water. This has a bad effect on aquatic life and the environmental system
Rivers like Ganga and Kaveri are considered major rivers of India, whose water is important for worship and religious works across the country
Dirty water from industrial units, garbage dumped in the river for religious reasons, and things like plastic are the main causes of river pollution
India's cleanest river is the 'Umngot River'. The water of this river is so clean that you can easily see the bottom of the river. It is much cleaner than Ganga and Kaveri
This river is located in Dawki, Meghalaya, which is famous for its clean water. This river receives water from the surrounding hills
The local people consider the Umngot River sacred. The people here are cautious to protect it from pollution and take care that no disorder spreads
Locals also call it 'Amanngot' or 'Dawki River'. This river remains a center of attraction among tourists for its cleanliness and beauty
