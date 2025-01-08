Lifestyle

THIS is India's CLEANEST river; it's not Ganga or Kaveri

Religious and Cultural Significance of Indian Rivers

Indian rivers are not only a source of agriculture and water supply but are also considered highly important from a religious and cultural point of view

The Problem of River Pollution

The level of river pollution in India is increasing, which is polluting the river water. This has a bad effect on aquatic life and the environmental system

The Fame of Ganga and Kaveri

Rivers like Ganga and Kaveri are considered major rivers of India, whose water is important for worship and religious works across the country

Causes of River Pollution

Dirty water from industrial units, garbage dumped in the river for religious reasons, and things like plastic are the main causes of river pollution

India's Cleanest River

India's cleanest river is the 'Umngot River'. The water of this river is so clean that you can easily see the bottom of the river. It is much cleaner than Ganga and Kaveri

Where is the Umngot River?

This river is located in Dawki, Meghalaya, which is famous for its clean water. This river receives water from the surrounding hills

Local Beliefs about Umngot River

The local people consider the Umngot River sacred. The people here are cautious to protect it from pollution and take care that no disorder spreads

Unique Information about the River

Locals also call it 'Amanngot' or 'Dawki River'. This river remains a center of attraction among tourists for its cleanliness and beauty

