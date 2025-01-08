Lohri 2025: 7 green suit designs for a fashionable festival

Lifestyle
Whether it's an office party or Lohri festival, you can give an elegant look by wearing a Banarasi green suit. Pair churidar pajamas or straight pants with a half-sleeved suit
This latest suit design by Aditi Rao Hydari is quite popular. The golden work on the V-neck Kurti on her breast area is making the whole look unique
Sonakshi is wearing a light green long suit with loose sleeves. Heavy work has been done on the suit. You can choose such suit designs for Lohri or Makar Sankranti
Zari work has been done under the dark green silk suit. A golden touch has also been given to the sleeves. You can flaunt your beauty by wearing such a suit at any event
Green colored organza are in trend these days. The tissue dupatta with the plain suit is adding to its entire look
Green colored Angrakha design suit never goes out of fashion. You can pair a matching or contrast dupatta with this suit adorned with embroidery
Green colored Patiala suit is the perfect outfit for Lohri. The silver zari work on the suit's border, neckline and sleeves makes it even more beautiful
