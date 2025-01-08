Lifestyle

Mahakumbh 2025: 8 street foods you must try in Prayagraj

Dehati Rasgulla

A trip to Prayagraj is incomplete without trying the famous Dehati Rasgulla. Find it near Mahatma Gandhi Marg

Rajaram Lassi

Rajaram Lassi has been famous in Prayagraj for over 100 years. Enjoy their special lassi at Loknath, Chowk

Netram Kachori

The world-famous Netram Kachori, located on Purana Katra Road, was a favorite of even Amitabh Bachchan

Kamdhenu Sweets

Kamdhenu Sweets on Mahatma Gandhi Marg offers a wide variety of sweets, snacks, and ice cream

Pandit Ji's Chaat

Don't miss Pandit Ji's famous chaat in Colonelganj for an authentic Prayagraj street food experience

Jaiswal's Dosa

Enjoy Jaiswal's special South Indian dosa at Medical Chauraha, George Town, Prayagraj

Chaurasia Samosa

Savor the crispy and soft samosas from Chaurasia Samosa Wala in Prayagraj

Masala Murmura

Enjoy the light and flavorful Masala Murmura, a popular street snack available throughout Prayagraj

HMPV virus prevention: 8 Superfoods that boost immunity!

Shah Rukh Khan's 6 iconic styles for a dashing look

(PHOTOS) Nayanthara inspired 8 saree designs for stunning look

THIS is India's CLEANEST river; it's not Ganga or Kaveri