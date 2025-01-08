Mahakumbh 2025: 8 street foods you must try in Prayagraj

Lifestyle
A trip to Prayagraj is incomplete without trying the famous Dehati Rasgulla. Find it near Mahatma Gandhi Marg
Rajaram Lassi has been famous in Prayagraj for over 100 years. Enjoy their special lassi at Loknath, Chowk
The world-famous Netram Kachori, located on Purana Katra Road, was a favorite of even Amitabh Bachchan
Kamdhenu Sweets on Mahatma Gandhi Marg offers a wide variety of sweets, snacks, and ice cream
Don't miss Pandit Ji's famous chaat in Colonelganj for an authentic Prayagraj street food experience
Enjoy Jaiswal's special South Indian dosa at Medical Chauraha, George Town, Prayagraj
Savor the crispy and soft samosas from Chaurasia Samosa Wala in Prayagraj
Enjoy the light and flavorful Masala Murmura, a popular street snack available throughout Prayagraj
