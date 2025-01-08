HMPV virus prevention: 8 Superfoods that boost immunity!

Lifestyle
Amidst the current HMPV virus scare in India, ways to prevent the disease and precautions are shared.
Let's explore 8 superfoods that can help boost immunity against the HMPV virus.
Fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are packed with Vitamin C, which helps strengthen the immune system.
Foods like fatty fish, flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts are considered excellent for boosting immunity.
Garlic is rich in antimicrobial properties and has anti-inflammatory properties that may protect against respiratory illnesses.
Turmeric is rich in curcumin, which provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects to the body.
Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which can help soothe respiratory ailments.
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in Vitamins C and E, which protect lung health.
Almonds, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, and others are rich in Vitamin E, which protects lung cells.
Yogurt contains healthy gut microbes, which are linked to a strong immune system.
