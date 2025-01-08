Lifestyle

HMPV virus prevention: 8 Superfoods that boost immunity!

How to Prevent?

Amidst the current HMPV virus scare in India, ways to prevent the disease and precautions are shared.

Immunity Boost

Let's explore 8 superfoods that can help boost immunity against the HMPV virus.

Citrus Fruits

Fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are packed with Vitamin C, which helps strengthen the immune system.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Foods like fatty fish, flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts are considered excellent for boosting immunity.

Garlic

Garlic is rich in antimicrobial properties and has anti-inflammatory properties that may protect against respiratory illnesses.

Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, which provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects to the body.

Ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which can help soothe respiratory ailments.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in Vitamins C and E, which protect lung health.

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, and others are rich in Vitamin E, which protects lung cells.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains healthy gut microbes, which are linked to a strong immune system.

