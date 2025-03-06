Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now?

Lifestyle
It is not so important for an employee to have a high salary in a private job. Instead, they want flexibility in workplace, working hours, and a good relationship with managers.
This issue has been revealed in Randstad India's 'Workmonitor 2025' survey. The survey shows that there have been many changes in the priorities of employees.
According to the survey, 52% of employees are ready to leave jobs that do not offer flexibility in the workplace.
In addition, 60% of employees believe that if they do not have a good relationship with managers, they will not be comfortable with that job and will want to leave it.
According to Vishwanath PS, MD and CEO of Randstad India, flexibility is now a basic expectation of employees of all ages.
The survey found that employees are now prioritizing work that aligns with their personal values and life goals more than salary.
It is important for employees to get things like job security, mental health and work-life balance more than salary. Salary is now far behind.
The survey says that 69% of employees prioritize an inclusive culture in the workplace. At the same time, 67% of employees want learning and development opportunities.
In addition, there is a lot of interest in AI training among Indian employees. 43% of employees consider AI training to be very important to them.
Employees are aware of flexible working hours in the job. Flexibility is very important to maintain balance between work stress, childcare and home responsibilities.
