Oily skin care: Best nighttime products to apply before sleeping

Lifestyle
If you have oily skin, applying these to your face before sleeping will increase the glow!
Oily skin causes pimples, blemishes, and blisters. That's why it's important to keep your face clean.
Applying baby oil before sleeping prevents pimples.
Applying rose water before sleeping reduces pimples and dark spots.
Applying Multani Mitti mixed with a little rose water to the face before sleeping reduces oiliness.
