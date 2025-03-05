Lifestyle

Oily skin care: Best nighttime products to apply before sleeping

Image credits: Pinterest

Oily Skin

If you have oily skin, applying these to your face before sleeping will increase the glow!

Image credits: Pinterest

Skin Problems

Oily skin causes pimples, blemishes, and blisters. That's why it's important to keep your face clean.

Image credits: freepik

1. Baby Oil

Applying baby oil before sleeping prevents pimples.

Image credits: Pinterest

2. Rose Water

Applying rose water before sleeping reduces pimples and dark spots.

Image credits: Pinterest

3. Multani Mitti

Applying Multani Mitti mixed with a little rose water to the face before sleeping reduces oiliness.

Image credits: storyblocks

