Lifestyle

1. Stay in a Houseboat

Experience traditional Kashmiri hospitality in a beautifully decorated boat house on Dal or Nigeen Lake.  

Image credits: Getty

2. Taste Kashmiri Cuisine

Savor traditional dishes like Rogan Josh, Wazwan, Dum Aloo, and sip on the famous Kahwa tea.

Image credits: Getty

3. Skiing in Gulmarg

One of the best skiing destinations in India, perfect for winter sports enthusiasts.  

Image credits: Getty

4. Shikara Ride on Dal Lake

 Enjoy a peaceful boat ride on Srinagar’s iconic lake, surrounded by stunning mountains.  
 

Image credits: Getty

5. Trek to Thajiwas Glacier in Sonamarg

A paradise for adventure lovers, with breathtaking views of the glacier and lush meadows.  

Image credits: Getty

6. Gulmarg Gondola Ride

Take Asia’s highest cable car to witness mesmerizing snow-covered peaks.  

Image credits: Getty

7. Explore Pahalgam

Visit the scenic Betaab Valley, Aru Valley, and enjoy river rafting on the Lidder River.  
 

Image credits: Getty

8. Visit Shankaracharya Temple

A spiritual site offering panoramic views of Srinagar

Image credits: Getty

9. Shop for Handicrafts & Pashmina Shawls

Explore the vibrant markets for Kashmiri carpets, saffron, and handcrafted souvenirs.  
 

Image credits: Getty

10. Visit Mughal Gardens

Stroll through Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, and Chashme Shahi, inspired by Persian garden designs.  
 

Image credits: Getty

(PHOTOS) Divya Khosla inspired saree looks for Holi Party

(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor inspired pastel lehenga design for stylish look

(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD blouse designs for wedding parties

Oily skin care: Best nighttime products to apply before sleeping