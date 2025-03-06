Lifestyle
Experience traditional Kashmiri hospitality in a beautifully decorated boat house on Dal or Nigeen Lake.
Savor traditional dishes like Rogan Josh, Wazwan, Dum Aloo, and sip on the famous Kahwa tea.
One of the best skiing destinations in India, perfect for winter sports enthusiasts.
Enjoy a peaceful boat ride on Srinagar’s iconic lake, surrounded by stunning mountains.
A paradise for adventure lovers, with breathtaking views of the glacier and lush meadows.
Take Asia’s highest cable car to witness mesmerizing snow-covered peaks.
Visit the scenic Betaab Valley, Aru Valley, and enjoy river rafting on the Lidder River.
A spiritual site offering panoramic views of Srinagar
Explore the vibrant markets for Kashmiri carpets, saffron, and handcrafted souvenirs.
Stroll through Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, and Chashme Shahi, inspired by Persian garden designs.
