PHOTOS: Vidya Balan's Summer Saree Styles for Curvy Women

Lifestyle
Vidya Balan's pink saree features white flowers. The yellow contrast blouse adds a royal touch to the overall look.
Recreate Vidya Balan's embroidered blue cotton silk saree look for special occasions. The dark blue blouse adds a classy touch.
Vidya Balan's cotton green saree is the best option for the summer season. Such sarees can be worn with light cotton blouses.
Instead of plain sarees, you can choose Vidya Balan's checked colorful saree for office wear. Try a contrast blouse with it.
Cotton silk sarees are relieving for summers. You can choose such sarees for party wear.
Although cotton sarees are considered best in summers, curvy women can also shine by wearing georgette floral print sarees.
