Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Vidya Balan's Summer Saree Styles for Curvy Women

Choose Light Colors in Cotton Sarees

Vidya Balan's pink saree features white flowers. The yellow contrast blouse adds a royal touch to the overall look.

Embroidered Blue Cotton Silk Saree

Recreate Vidya Balan's embroidered blue cotton silk saree look for special occasions. The dark blue blouse adds a classy touch.

Vidya Balan's Cotton Green Saree

Vidya Balan's cotton green saree is the best option for the summer season. Such sarees can be worn with light cotton blouses.

Choose Checked Colorful Sarees

Instead of plain sarees, you can choose Vidya Balan's checked colorful saree for office wear. Try a contrast blouse with it.

Cotton-Silk Red Saree

Cotton silk sarees are relieving for summers. You can choose such sarees for party wear.

Georgette Floral Sarees

Although cotton sarees are considered best in summers, curvy women can also shine by wearing georgette floral print sarees.

Bangalore weather: Coorg to Ooty-7 places to beat the heat

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Janhvi Kapoor's favorite dahi tadka recipe: Perfect with roti and rice

Holi 2025: Affordable home decor ideas for colorful celebration