Lifestyle
7 bralette blouse designs inspired by Janhvi Kapoor that will give your saree a stylish and glamorous look. Perfect for all types of sarees, from simple to heavily embellished.
Janhvi Kapoor has paired a stunning cut-out sequin work blouse with her sequin lehenga. You can also try such a bold blouse to give your simple saree a stylish look.
Ivory blouses are quite in trend these days. In such a situation, such a heavy pearl work bralette blouse looks stunning with your plain saree.
If you want to give a party wear look to a net saree, then you can pair it with such a shimmery and heavily embroidered golden blouse. You will look very beautiful in it.
To give your simple saree an attractive look, you can try such a net neck shimmery blouse design. It will look perfect on any saree.
If you like wearing deep neck blouses, then you can try such a sweetheart neck thread work blouse. It will give you a very royal look.
For a glamorous look, you can team up such a bold blouse with your saree. This tube style off-shoulder blouse will breathe life into even a simple saree.
This type of blouse is perfect to pair with any color saree. In such a situation, you can also look for such a heavy work golden blouse for yourself.
Oily skin care: Best nighttime products to apply before sleeping
PHOTOS: Vidya Balan's Summer Saree Styles for Curvy Women
Bangalore weather: Coorg to Ooty-7 places to beat the heat
How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know