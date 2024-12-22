Lifestyle

Why are sesame seeds great for winter? 6 Health benefits explained

Rich in Healthy Fats

Sesame seeds are packed with healthy fats that help maintain body warmth during cold winter months, providing essential energy and heat.

 

Boosts Immunity

Sesame seeds contain zinc, which supports immune function, helping the body fight off seasonal illnesses and infections that are common in winter.

 

 

Improves Digestion

The fiber content in sesame seeds promotes healthy digestion and helps prevent common winter digestive issues, such as constipation or bloating.

 

Enhances Skin Health

Packed with antioxidants and vitamin E, sesame seeds help nourish the skin, combating the dry and flaky skin often experienced during winter.

 

Promotes Bone Health

Sesame seeds are a good source of calcium and magnesium, both essential for maintaining strong bones, which is especially important during colder months.

Boosts Energy Levels

The iron and B vitamins in sesame seeds help increase energy levels, preventing the winter fatigue that many people experience due to shorter daylight hours.

