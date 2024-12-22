Why are sesame seeds great for winter? 6 Health benefits explained

Lifestyle
Sesame seeds are packed with healthy fats that help maintain body warmth during cold winter months, providing essential energy and heat.
Sesame seeds contain zinc, which supports immune function, helping the body fight off seasonal illnesses and infections that are common in winter.
The fiber content in sesame seeds promotes healthy digestion and helps prevent common winter digestive issues, such as constipation or bloating.
Packed with antioxidants and vitamin E, sesame seeds help nourish the skin, combating the dry and flaky skin often experienced during winter.
Sesame seeds are a good source of calcium and magnesium, both essential for maintaining strong bones, which is especially important during colder months.
The iron and B vitamins in sesame seeds help increase energy levels, preventing the winter fatigue that many people experience due to shorter daylight hours.
