Tamannaah Bhatia’s 7 best lehenga looks you can't miss

Lifestyle
Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in a lehenga. You too can flaunt your figure in a high-waisted black lehenga and short blouse.
Pastel lehengas create a slimming effect. Tamannaah Bhatia wears a beige net flared lehenga with a full-sleeved cut-out blouse.
A turquoise lehenga with gold zari work and a blouse with pendulum tassels, draped with a chunni, would look great on you.
For a curvy look and a slimmer waist, try a red fish cut pleated lehenga.
A deep purple lehenga with multi-colored embroidery enhances your look. Pair this high-waisted lehenga with an elbow-length sleeve blouse.
A monochrome lehenga and blouse in a symmetrical color enhance your figure. Tamannaah Bhatia wears a hot pink flared lehenga and full-sleeved blouse.
You can also wear a net lehenga with gold star work. Pair it with a deep V-neck, inverted style, elbow-length sleeve blouse.
