Sonam Kapoor's saree styles: 7 stunning looks for every occasion

Lifestyle
Sonam Kapoor looks traditional in an off-white saree, showcasing her preference for classic styles.
Sonam Kapoor pairs a brown saree with a crocheted blouse, adding a modern touch with a one-shoulder style.
Sonam Kapoor elegantly styles a purple satin saree with a long shrug for a fusion look.
Sonam Kapoor embodies Indian grace in a chunri print saree with straight pallu, half-sleeved blouse, and gajra.
Sonam Kapoor looks regal in an ivory saree with thread and sequence work, perfect for special events.
Sonam Kapoor styles a floral print organza saree with puff sleeves, a perfect choice for parties.
Sonam Kapoor pairs a plain saree with a wide border and a printed blazer for a fusion look.
