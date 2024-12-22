Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor's saree styles: 7 stunning looks for every occasion

1. Sonam Kapoor's Traditional Saree Look

Sonam Kapoor looks traditional in an off-white saree, showcasing her preference for classic styles.

2. Saree with a Modern Twist

Sonam Kapoor pairs a brown saree with a crocheted blouse, adding a modern touch with a one-shoulder style.

3. Purple Satin Saree with Long Shrug

Sonam Kapoor elegantly styles a purple satin saree with a long shrug for a fusion look.

4. Sonam Kapoor's Traditional Chunri Print

Sonam Kapoor embodies Indian grace in a chunri print saree with straight pallu, half-sleeved blouse, and gajra.

5. Ivory Thread and Sequence Work Saree

Sonam Kapoor looks regal in an ivory saree with thread and sequence work, perfect for special events.

6. Floral Print Organza Saree

Sonam Kapoor styles a floral print organza saree with puff sleeves, a perfect choice for parties.

7. Saree with a Jacket

Sonam Kapoor pairs a plain saree with a wide border and a printed blazer for a fusion look.

