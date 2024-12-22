Isha Ambani-inspired 7 party outfits for Christmas and New Year

Lifestyle
Opt for a heavy sequin work mini dress like Isha Ambani for a party-ready look. It's easy to wear and readily available online and offline.
For a party-friendly outfit, wear a corset top with a shimmery sheer skirt like Isha Ambani. It's a perfect choice for night parties and will make you stand out.
For a bossy winter look, try a blazer pant suit co-ord set. It elevates your style and gives you a millennial vibe.
If you're looking for a glamorous look, choose a flared satin dress like Isha Ambani. Opt for lighter colors to highlight the design and pair it with simple earrings.
A checked print midi dress paired with a blazer, subtle makeup, and a sleek bun creates a chic look. This outfit is easily affordable and perfect for various occasions.
A floral print dress always brightens up your look. Whether it's an office party or a friends' get-together, a floral print ruffled dress like Isha Ambani's is a great choice.
For parties and Christmas events, take inspiration from Isha Ambani's sheer pattern transparent gown. Pair it with minimal makeup and silver jewelry for a stunning look.
