Why are Airplane windows round and small? Unveiling the design reasons

Have you ever wondered why airplane windows are so small and round? This design is not just for beauty. There are many other reasons behind this.
The round window is not always there in airplanes. Before the 1950s, the windows were square shaped. There are special reasons for the change in this.
There is a reason why airplane windows are round. This helps in making the aircraft safe and strong. The round window helps in spreading the pressure.
The round shape reduces the chances of the window breaking. This is especially important when the aircraft is flying at higher altitudes.
If the windows are square, more pressure builds up at their sharp corners. This breaks the glass. This happened in three accidents between 1953 and 1954.
After these incidents, the shape of the aircraft windows was changed from square to round. Round windows are easy to strengthen.