Brown Eggs or White Eggs: Which is Healthier?

Lifestyle
Eggs are a good source of protein. Along with this, it also contains calcium in abundance. This is good for bone health.
Eggs are very easy to eat. They are easy to cook. They are very high in cholesterol, so many people avoid eating them.
Many people believe that eating brown eggs or just the white part of the egg instead of the whole egg is healthier. But is this true?
Colour is the biggest distinction between white and brown eggs. Country eggs are pale brown or white. Similarly, chicken farm eggs are totally white.
Brown eggs are considered healthier than white eggs. Due to this, they are more expensive than white eggs.
Desi hens lay eggs naturally. They are not given artificial hormones and medicines. Poultry farm chickens are given hormones and medicines to lay more eggs.
Nutritionally, the two are similar by 10-15%. Chemical- and hormone-free brown eggs are regarded healthier.
There are no immediate side effects of eating white eggs. Chickens can be fed artificial hormones. These hormones do not harm if you are eating white eggs in limited quantities.
Eating too many white eggs for a long time can lead to hormonal imbalance in humans, which can lead to some diseases.