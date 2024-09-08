Lifestyle

Japan to Thailand: 7 countries with MOST stringent laws for tourists

Certain countries enforce rigid laws on tourists, including strict behavioral guidelines and harsh punishments. Awareness of these rules is essential for a trouble-free visit

Image credits: Freepik

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia enforces strict Islamic laws that affect dress codes, alcohol consumption, and public behavior. Women must dress conservatively

Image credits: Freepik

Singapore

Singapore is known for cleanliness. Tourists face strict fines for littering, smoking in public areas, and chewing gum. Drug-related offenses are met with the death penalty

Image credits: freepik

North Korea

Tourism is highly controlled in North Korea. Travelers are always accompanied by guides, and photography of restricted areas is strictly forbidden

Image credits: Pixabay

Iran

Iran has strict religious laws for tourists, especially regarding attire and public behavior. Women must wear headscarves, and alcohol is banned

Image credits: Freepik

UAE

Offenses like public intoxication, disrespecting the monarchy, or violating dress rules can lead to imprisonment or hefty fines

Image credits: Freepik

Japan

Japan is strict about manners and etiquette. Tourists may face fines for littering, smoking outside designated areas, or inappropriate behavior in public spaces

Image credits: Freepik

Thailand

Thailand enforces strict laws concerning drug use, with possession leading to severe punishments. Disrespecting the monarchy is a criminal offense

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One