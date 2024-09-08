World's largest mango exporter? It's Mukesh Ambani

Lifestyle
In the late 1990s, environmental problems at Reliance's Jamnagar refinery led Mukesh Ambani to decide to build a mango plantation.
Reliance Industries received warnings from pollution control boards about the pollution coming from its refinery in Jamnagar.
Reliance Industries successfully combated pollution by creating a green belt out of nearby wastelands.
More than one lakh mango trees of more than 200 varieties were planted in a 600-acre area adjacent to the refinery.
The 'Dhirubhai Ambani Lakhibag Amrayee' mango orchard pays homage to Mukesh Ambani's father and finds inspiration from the famous 'Lakhibag' built by Akbar in Darbhanga, Bihar.