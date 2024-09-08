CIA to RAW to ISI-10 most powerful spy agencies in the world

Lifestyle
America's CIA is the world's most powerful spy agency. It was established in 1947. Its headquarters is in Langley, Virginia.
The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was established in 1949. It is famous for gathering information as well as eliminating its enemies anywhere in the world.
SVR is a Russian intelligence agency. The Soviet KGB was the Russian agency. SVR started in 1991. Its headquarters are in Moscow.
MSS (Ministry of State Security) is China's spy agency. It was established in 1983. It operates both domestically and internationally.
India's intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) was formed in September 1968. Its main task is to gather information from other countries.
Pakistani intelligence ISI is involved in promoting terrorism against India as well as smuggling of arms and drugs. It has a significant impact on Pakistan's politics and power.
MI6 is the UK's intelligence agency. Operating since 1909, it is the world's oldest spy agency. Its headquarters is in London.
DGSE (Directorate General for External Security) is France's intelligence agency. Its headquarters is in Paris. It has close to 5,000 agents worldwide.
BND was established in 1956. Its headquarters is in Berlin. It has over 6,000 agents. Its main task is to counter national security attacks and monitor foreign espionage.
ASIS is the Australian intelligence agency. Established in 1952, ASIS's existence was kept secret even from its government for more than twenty years.