Lifestyle

Why Amla should be part of your winter diet for optimal health

Image credits: Pinterest

Why is Immunity Important in Winter?

Severe cold continues in North India. Immunity can weaken in winter. The risk of cold, cough, and viral infections increases.

Image credits: Getty

Indian Gooseberry: Winter Superfood

Amla is called 'Amritphal' in Ayurveda. A treasure trove of nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin B complex. Protects the body from cold and strengthens immunity.

Image credits: Getty

നെല്ലിക്ക

ആന്‍റി ഓക്സിഡന്‍റുകളും വിറ്റാമിന്‍ സിയും അടങ്ങിയ നെല്ലിക്ക കഴിക്കുന്നതും അകാലനരയെ തടയാനും മുടിക്ക് കറുപ്പ് നിറം ലഭിക്കാനും സഹായിക്കും.

Image credits: Getty

Boosts Immunity

Amla is rich in Vitamin C. Protects against cold, cough, flu, and viral infections. Gives the power to fight viruses and bacteria.

Image credits: Getty

Improves Digestion

Rich in fiber, amla provides relief from gas, constipation, and acidity. Strengthens the digestive system. Helps in better absorption of nutrients in the body.

Image credits: Getty

Beneficial for Diabetes

Helps control blood sugar levels. Amla is considered a 'panacea' for diabetic patients. Helps in keeping blood sugar stable for a long time.

Image credits: Getty

Other Major Benefits

Controls cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart attack. Cleanses the liver and removes toxins from the body. Glowing skin and strong hair from within.

Image credits: Getty

How to Consume Amla?

Wash and eat fresh amla or drink amla juice on an empty stomach for maximum benefits. Enjoy winter with amla murabba and chutney, but consult a specialist first.

Image credits: Getty

Makar Sankranti 2025: Check shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Why Ambani family chooses to live on 27th floor of Antilia; Read on

Baba Bageshwar’s tips to cool down an angry wife

(PHOTOS) Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly’s 6 saree styles for Sankranti