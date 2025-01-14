Why Amla should be part of your winter diet for optimal health

Lifestyle
Severe cold continues in North India. Immunity can weaken in winter. The risk of cold, cough, and viral infections increases.
Amla is called 'Amritphal' in Ayurveda. A treasure trove of nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin B complex. Protects the body from cold and strengthens immunity.
ആന്റി ഓക്സിഡന്റുകളും വിറ്റാമിന് സിയും അടങ്ങിയ നെല്ലിക്ക കഴിക്കുന്നതും അകാലനരയെ തടയാനും മുടിക്ക് കറുപ്പ് നിറം ലഭിക്കാനും സഹായിക്കും.
Amla is rich in Vitamin C. Protects against cold, cough, flu, and viral infections. Gives the power to fight viruses and bacteria.
Rich in fiber, amla provides relief from gas, constipation, and acidity. Strengthens the digestive system. Helps in better absorption of nutrients in the body.
Helps control blood sugar levels. Amla is considered a 'panacea' for diabetic patients. Helps in keeping blood sugar stable for a long time.
Controls cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart attack. Cleanses the liver and removes toxins from the body. Glowing skin and strong hair from within.
Wash and eat fresh amla or drink amla juice on an empty stomach for maximum benefits. Enjoy winter with amla murabba and chutney, but consult a specialist first.
