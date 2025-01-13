Lifestyle
Rupali Ganguly's powder blue mirror work saree paired with a mirror work jacket is a stunning choice.
Blue and pink silk sarees with embroidered borders offer a regal look for Makar Sankranti puja or daan.
A yellow cutout border saree, like Rupali Ganguly's, is perfect for Makar Sankranti puja.
A green, red, yellow, or blue Bandhani print saree with a matching mirror work blouse is a festive choice.
Sequinned sarees with a plain blouse create a stunning look for Makar Sankranti.
The lustrous satin saree, especially with lining, is ideal for festive occasions like puja.
