Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly’s 6 saree style for Sankranti

1. Mirror work saree with jacket

Rupali Ganguly's powder blue mirror work saree paired with a mirror work jacket is a stunning choice.

2. Embroidered silk saree

Blue and pink silk sarees with embroidered borders offer a regal look for Makar Sankranti puja or daan.

3. Cutout silk saree

A yellow cutout border saree, like Rupali Ganguly's, is perfect for Makar Sankranti puja.

4. Bottle green Bandhani silk saree

A green, red, yellow, or blue Bandhani print saree with a matching mirror work blouse is a festive choice.

5. Sequinned blue saree

Sequinned sarees with a plain blouse create a stunning look for Makar Sankranti.

6. Lined satin saree

The lustrous satin saree, especially with lining, is ideal for festive occasions like puja.

THIS is the smartest, deadliest Snake in the World

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival

Mystery of Naga Sadhus: Know how they survive EXTREME cold