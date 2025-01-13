Makar Sankranti 2025: Check shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Lifestyle
Makar Sankranti is celebrated when the Sun transits from Sagittarius to Capricorn. It is also called Uttarayan as the Sun begins its northward journey.
In 2025, the Sun will transit from Sagittarius to Capricorn on Tuesday, January 14th, around 8:54 AM. Remedies, donations, and holy baths hold significance after this transition.
There are two auspicious timings for bathing, donations, and worship. The first is from 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM, lasting 8 hours and 42 minutes.
The best muhurat for Makar Sankranti 2025 is from 9:03 AM to 10:48 AM, lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes. This is also known as the Mahapunya Kaal.
Pushya Nakshatra will prevail on January 14th, with auspicious yogas like Preeti, Vardhman, and Susthir enhancing the significance of the Makar Sankranti festival.
Religious texts emphasize the importance of charity and virtuous deeds on Makar Sankranti. It is believed that donations made on this day bring positivity and auspicious results.
