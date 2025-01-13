Lifestyle

Baba Bageshwar’s tips to cool down an angry wife

Baba Bageshwar's Prediction

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri aka Baba Bageshwar is known throughout the country. People believe that he has divine powers and can predict the future.

Baba Bageshwar's Life Tips

Through his discourses, Baba Bageshwar also gives useful tips for life. Many believe that following these can help one overcome many problems.

What is the root cause of problems?

Baba Bageshwar said that the main cause of problems is anger. He said that anger is harming you, your family, and our society.

Don't make mistakes in anger

Making mistakes in anger can lead to lifelong regret. So it's best to stay away from anger.

What to do if your wife is angry?

If the wife is short-tempered, it is better for the husband to remain silent. This will also calm the wife down quickly.

Speak Wisely

If the husband also gets angry like the wife, the quarrel will get bigger. So it is better to think and speak. Thinking prevents anger.

More mistakes happen in anger

If you also get angry when your wife is angry, the situation will get worse. If you stay cool and silent for a while, your wife's anger will also subside.

Image credits: Instagram

(PHOTOS) Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly’s 6 saree styles for Sankranti

THIS is the smartest, deadliest Snake in the World

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival