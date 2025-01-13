Baba Bageshwar’s tips to cool down an angry wife

Lifestyle
Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri aka Baba Bageshwar is known throughout the country. People believe that he has divine powers and can predict the future.
Through his discourses, Baba Bageshwar also gives useful tips for life. Many believe that following these can help one overcome many problems.
Baba Bageshwar said that the main cause of problems is anger. He said that anger is harming you, your family, and our society.
Making mistakes in anger can lead to lifelong regret. So it's best to stay away from anger.
If the wife is short-tempered, it is better for the husband to remain silent. This will also calm the wife down quickly.
If the husband also gets angry like the wife, the quarrel will get bigger. So it is better to think and speak. Thinking prevents anger.
If you also get angry when your wife is angry, the situation will get worse. If you stay cool and silent for a while, your wife's anger will also subside.
