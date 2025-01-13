Lifestyle

Why Ambani family chooses to live on 27th floor of Antilia; Read on

Personal and Private Space

The 27th floor of Antilia is a private zone for the family. Only close associates are allowed on this floor. Access is strictly controlled.

Why the entire Ambani family lives on 27th floor?

Nita Ambani chose the 27th floor of Antilia to ensure natural light and proper ventilation in every room.

Who lives on the 27th floor?

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and their children, Prithvi and Veda, reside on this floor.

Luxury Amenities

The floor is equipped with modern amenities like a personal gym, pool, and spa, catering to the family's needs.

Antilia's Design and Height Significance

Antilia's design maximizes views, light, and ventilation on the upper floors. The 27th floor offers optimal enjoyment of these features.

Security and Privacy

The 27th floor ensures the Ambani family's security and privacy. It is separate and highly secure.

