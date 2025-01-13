Why Ambani family chooses to live on 27th floor of Antilia; Read on

Lifestyle
The 27th floor of Antilia is a private zone for the family. Only close associates are allowed on this floor. Access is strictly controlled.
Nita Ambani chose the 27th floor of Antilia to ensure natural light and proper ventilation in every room.
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and their children, Prithvi and Veda, reside on this floor.
The floor is equipped with modern amenities like a personal gym, pool, and spa, catering to the family's needs.
Antilia's design maximizes views, light, and ventilation on the upper floors. The 27th floor offers optimal enjoyment of these features.
The 27th floor ensures the Ambani family's security and privacy. It is separate and highly secure.
