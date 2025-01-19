Lifestyle
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj is filled with sadhus and devotees. At this festival, an ordinary woman has captured everyone's attention with her beauty.
Hailing from Indore, she captivates people with her dark complexion and sharp, mysterious eyes. People on social media are calling her "Maha Kumbh Monalisa".
Photos and videos of the woman in traditional attire and minimal makeup are going viral. Many have compared her to the world-famous Monalisa.
She sells garlands at the Maha Kumbh to earn a living for her family. She says she came here to support her family.
Like Harsha Richariya at the Maha Kumbh, Monalisa is also going viral for her beautiful eyes and traditional look. People are comparing the eyes of both.
Monalisa's beauty has become a talking point at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Not only does she earn a living by selling garlands, but she also spreads a new light with her beauty.
