Smriti Mandhana's favorite cars: A peek into her collection

Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana is currently in great form. Recently, she also captained the three ODIs against Ireland.
Smriti Mandhana completed a century in just 70 balls against Ireland in the third ODI. She played a blistering innings of 134 runs off 80 balls and led the team to victory.
Apart from cricket, Smriti Mandhana remains a topic of discussion in her personal life as well. She is very fond of luxury cars.
Smriti has a collection of expensive and luxury cars. She has achieved all these great achievements through her hard work.
The cricketer owns several cars, including a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Hyundai Creta, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Audi, and BMW.
At the beginning of her career, Smriti Mandhana first bought a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire. This was a big moment for her.
Mandhana bought this Silicon Silver colored car in October 2022. At that time, the ex-showroom price of this car was ₹72.09 Lakh.
