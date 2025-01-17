Gauahar Khan Saree Designs: Styling tips for a chic and elegant look

Lifestyle
Gauahar Khan's cotton saree is perfect for a formal look. The saree has thread work. She styled it with a full-sleeve white blouse and minimal silver jewelry.
Satin sarees are trending, and Gauahar Khan's style offers a subtle yet chic look. Opt for readymade versions under ₹1000, paired with a bralette.
For a stunning look on a budget, style a plain white saree with a contrasting blouse. You can recreate this look affordably. Similar sarees are available online for ₹500-700.
Plain sarees are trending. For a simple look without heavy work, take inspiration from Gauahar's outfit. She styled a plain saree with a matching long blazer.
A lightly worked blue georgette saree is perfect for daily wear and office. The actress chose a boat neck blouse. You can replace it with a sleeveless blouse.
For a stunning party look, opt for a pearl work saree like Gauahar's. Available in various styles and budgets, it’ll make you shine brighter than a bride.
Whether you're a young girl or a married woman, a ready-to-wear saree is a must-have. Gauahar's silver-blue outfit looks stylish. Choose it for a fashionable look.
