Who is Rachel Gupta? Meet Miss Grand International 2024 winner

Lifestyle
India's Rachel Gupta made history by winning the Miss Grand International beauty contest held recently in Bangkok.
Rachel Gupta, hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, became the first Indian and third Asian to win the Miss Grand International crown.
Born on January 24, 2004, Rachel Gupta, at 20, won Miss Grand India 2024 and then Miss Grand International.
In the Miss Grand International final in Bangkok, Rachel impressed the judges with her beauty and smart answers, defeating Christine Julian Opiaza of the Philippines.
Rachel Gupta also won the Super Talent of the World Award in Paris, competing against 60 beauties from 60 countries. Zeenat Aman previously won this award in 1970.
With a perfect figure, large eyes, and long hair, Rachel Gupta looks stunning.
Rachel Gupta is active on social media with a million followers. Her popularity is expected to soar after winning Miss Grand International.