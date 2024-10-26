Lifestyle

Who is Rachel Gupta? Meet Miss Grand International 2024 winner

Miss Grand International 2024

India's Rachel Gupta made history by winning the Miss Grand International beauty contest held recently in Bangkok.

Who is Rachel Gupta?

Rachel Gupta, hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, became the first Indian and third Asian to win the Miss Grand International crown.

20-Year-Old Beauty Makes History

Born on January 24, 2004, Rachel Gupta, at 20, won Miss Grand India 2024 and then Miss Grand International.

Outshines Philippines Queen

In the Miss Grand International final in Bangkok, Rachel impressed the judges with her beauty and smart answers, defeating Christine Julian Opiaza of the Philippines.

Rachel's Beauty Contest Wins

Rachel Gupta also won the Super Talent of the World Award in Paris, competing against 60 beauties from 60 countries. Zeenat Aman previously won this award in 1970.

Unmatched Beauty

With a perfect figure, large eyes, and long hair, Rachel Gupta looks stunning.

Large Social Media Following

Rachel Gupta is active on social media with a million followers. Her popularity is expected to soar after winning Miss Grand International.

