Bucharest to Danube delta: 7 places you must visit in Romania

Lifestyle
Romania is a fascinating destination filled with rich history and stunning landscapes. Explore these seven remarkable places in THIS Eastern European country
Known as Dracula's Castle, Bran Castle stands atop a hill with panoramic views. Its medieval architecture and rich history make it a popular tourist spot
Nestled in the Carpathian Mountains, Peles Castle is renowned for its Neo-Renaissance architecture. It features luxurious interiors
This scenic route, often considered one of the world's best drives, winds through the Carpathian Mountains
A medieval town with a rich history, Sibiu is known for its well-preserved architecture and vibrant cultural scene
As one of Romania's largest cities, Cluj-Napoca offers a dynamic mix of historic landmarks and modern attractions. It's a hub for arts, education, and vibrant nightlife
Romania's capital, Bucharest, is known for its diverse architecture and bustling city life. The Palace of the Parliament, one of the largest administrative buildings in the world
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Danube Delta is a paradise for nature lovers. It features a unique ecosystem with diverse wildlife