Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Ideas for beautiful floating Rangolis

Have you ever made a rangoli on water? Try these designs.

How to Make a Floating Rangoli

To make a floating rangoli, first apply oil to a plate and create your design. Gently fill it with water for a beautiful floating effect.

Flower Floating Rangoli

Create a flower floating rangoli by arranging colorful red and pink flowers on water in a large container.

Plate Floating Rangoli

Fill a large plate with red and green rangoli powder. Write 'Om' and gently add water to create a floating rangoli.

Diya Floating Rangoli

Fill a large earthen pot with water and marigold petals. Add lightweight floating diyas for a beautiful courtyard decoration.

Beautiful Flower Rangoli

Decorate with a layered flower rangoli in a brass pot. Use white flowers as a base, then add red and yellow flower designs.

Diwali Diya Rangoli

Apply oil to a plate and create a diya pattern. Gently add water for a diya floating rangoli.

Creative Rangoli Design

Create a Radha-Krishna swing scene on a brass plate with a colorful base. Add diyas and water for a floating rangoli effect.

Find Next One