Diwali 2024: Ideas for beautiful floating Rangolis

Lifestyle
Have you ever made a rangoli on water? Try these designs.
To make a floating rangoli, first apply oil to a plate and create your design. Gently fill it with water for a beautiful floating effect.
Create a flower floating rangoli by arranging colorful red and pink flowers on water in a large container.
Fill a large plate with red and green rangoli powder. Write 'Om' and gently add water to create a floating rangoli.
Fill a large earthen pot with water and marigold petals. Add lightweight floating diyas for a beautiful courtyard decoration.
Decorate with a layered flower rangoli in a brass pot. Use white flowers as a base, then add red and yellow flower designs.
Apply oil to a plate and create a diya pattern. Gently add water for a diya floating rangoli.
Create a Radha-Krishna swing scene on a brass plate with a colorful base. Add diyas and water for a floating rangoli effect.