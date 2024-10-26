Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

Lifestyle
According to a European organization survey, Israel is among the top 10 countries with the most beautiful women. These women are known for their beauty but also for their strength
Surveys indicate Israeli women's strength stems from mandatory military service, shaping their resilience
Post-Hamas attacks, Israel increased female combat roles: artillery, air defense, home front, etc
Siren alerts in Israel require quick hiding. Discussion arises about women removing bras for sleep, impacting response time
Israel observes a unique menstruation tradition. Families perform a ritual upon a girl's first period, believed to enhance beauty
Reports suggest girls are slapped on the face during their first period in Israel. This is believed to redden cheeks and enhance beauty