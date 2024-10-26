Lifestyle

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

The Beauty of Israeli Women

According to a European organization survey, Israel is among the top 10 countries with the most beautiful women. These women are known for their beauty but also for their strength

Why Israeli Women are Strong

Surveys indicate Israeli women's strength stems from mandatory military service, shaping their resilience

Women's Roles in the Israeli Army

Post-Hamas attacks, Israel increased female combat roles: artillery, air defense, home front, etc

Discussion about Israeli Women's Bras

Siren alerts in Israel require quick hiding. Discussion arises about women removing bras for sleep, impacting response time

Israel's Unique Menstruation Tradition

Israel observes a unique menstruation tradition. Families perform a ritual upon a girl's first period, believed to enhance beauty

First Period Ritual in Israel

Reports suggest girls are slapped on the face during their first period in Israel. This is believed to redden cheeks and enhance beauty

