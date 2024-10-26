Significance of black beads in Mangalsutra and their protective power

Lifestyle
A mangalsutra is incomplete without black beads. Black beads are strung on a gold thread, interspersed with gold beads, and a gold pendant.
While red is the color of marriage, black beads protect marital life from the evil eye, making them essential in a mangalsutra.
Black beads are considered a symbol of Lord Shiva. Wearing a mangalsutra is believed to bestow Lord Shiva's blessings upon women.
According to astrological beliefs, using black beads in a mangalsutra can mitigate the negative effects of the planet Rahu.
Wearing a mangalsutra with black beads is believed to bring peace and protection to the home and stability to married life.
It is believed that wearing black beads has a positive impact on women's health and is considered a symbol of protection.
Black beads in a mangalsutra are used for protection against black magic and hypnotic powers. They can help protect couples from Kalsarpa Dosha.