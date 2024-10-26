Lifestyle

Significance of black beads in Mangalsutra and their protective power

Gold and Black Beads in Mangalsutra

A mangalsutra is incomplete without black beads. Black beads are strung on a gold thread, interspersed with gold beads, and a gold pendant.

Black Beads Protect from Evil Eye

While red is the color of marriage, black beads protect marital life from the evil eye, making them essential in a mangalsutra.

Symbol of Lord Shiva

Black beads are considered a symbol of Lord Shiva. Wearing a mangalsutra is believed to bestow Lord Shiva's blessings upon women.

Reduce Rahu's Influence

According to astrological beliefs, using black beads in a mangalsutra can mitigate the negative effects of the planet Rahu.

Prosperity and Protection

Wearing a mangalsutra with black beads is believed to bring peace and protection to the home and stability to married life.

Essential for Women's Health

It is believed that wearing black beads has a positive impact on women's health and is considered a symbol of protection.

Protection from Black Magic

Black beads in a mangalsutra are used for protection against black magic and hypnotic powers. They can help protect couples from Kalsarpa Dosha.

