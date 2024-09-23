Who is Manika Suthar? Young girl titled Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024

Lifestyle
Manika Suthar has been awarded the title of Miss Universe Rajasthan at the recently held Miss Universe Rajasthan event.
Manika hails from the small district of Sriganganagar in Rajasthan. She is the granddaughter of famous musician Navrang Suthar.
Manik completed her schooling till 12th in Sriganganagar itself and after that went to England for studies.
After returning from England, she enrolled in Law Honors at a college in Dehradun and is currently pursuing her graduation from Delhi University.
Manik's father Kamalkant said when Manika used to see photos of Aishwarya Rai or Sushmita Sen, she used to say that she too would participate in such events.
When Manik was in Dehradun, she participated in the modeling event held in her college for the first time. Recently got the title of Miss Universe Rajasthan.
Manik will participate in Miss Universe India, if she comes first, she will represent India in the Miss Universe competition.