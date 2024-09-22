Lifestyle

Weight loss to Digestion: 7 health benefits of onion peels

Nutrients in Onion Peels

Onion peels are rich in vitamins A, C, E, calcium, potassium, and flavonoids. These nutrients offer various health benefits.

Rich in Antioxidants

Wash onion peels thoroughly, boil them, and drink the water. It contains quercetin, a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the body's immune system.

Improves Digestion

Onion peels are rich in fiber, which helps maintain a healthy digestive system and provides relief from problems like constipation.

Weight Management

People struggling with obesity can benefit from boiling onion peels and consuming the water. Being low in calories and high in fiber, it reduces appetite and aids in weight loss.

Reduces Hair Fall

Onion peel water can help reduce hair fall and enhance shine.

Prevents Gray Hair

Onion peels contain quercetin, an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals responsible for hair aging and graying.

Beneficial for Skin

Boiling onion peels and using the water on the face acts as a toner, keeping the skin healthy.

