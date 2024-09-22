Weight loss to Digestion: 7 health benefits of onion peels

Lifestyle
Onion peels are rich in vitamins A, C, E, calcium, potassium, and flavonoids. These nutrients offer various health benefits.
Wash onion peels thoroughly, boil them, and drink the water. It contains quercetin, a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the body's immune system.
Onion peels are rich in fiber, which helps maintain a healthy digestive system and provides relief from problems like constipation.
People struggling with obesity can benefit from boiling onion peels and consuming the water. Being low in calories and high in fiber, it reduces appetite and aids in weight loss.
Onion peel water can help reduce hair fall and enhance shine.
Onion peels contain quercetin, an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals responsible for hair aging and graying.
Boiling onion peels and using the water on the face acts as a toner, keeping the skin healthy.