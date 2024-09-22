Lifestyle

Say Goodbye to Sugar: 6 Ayurvedic Tips

Amla

Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, it balances the three doshas. Controls blood sugar. 

Bitter Gourd

This vegetable reduces blood sugar levels. Eating it regularly helps in controlling sugar. 

Neem

Neem leaves have anti-diabetic properties and can help lower blood sugar. It can be taken in any form.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon increases insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to absorb glucose better.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek contains soluble fiber which slows down the absorption of sugar from the stomach. It is an excellent natural element for diabetes.

Bitter Melon

Bitter melon, known as the 'sugar destroyer', reduces sugar cravings and helps control blood sugar.

