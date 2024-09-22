Lifestyle
Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, it balances the three doshas. Controls blood sugar.
This vegetable reduces blood sugar levels. Eating it regularly helps in controlling sugar.
Neem leaves have anti-diabetic properties and can help lower blood sugar. It can be taken in any form.
Cinnamon increases insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to absorb glucose better.
Fenugreek contains soluble fiber which slows down the absorption of sugar from the stomach. It is an excellent natural element for diabetes.
Bitter melon, known as the 'sugar destroyer', reduces sugar cravings and helps control blood sugar.